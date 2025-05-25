  • home icon
  "They get none of it" - Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers call out the Olympics for underpaying elite athletes

"They get none of it" - Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers call out the Olympics for underpaying elite athletes

By Jake Foley
Modified May 25, 2025 21:50 GMT
Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan (left) and Aaron Rodgers (right) talk about the Olympics not paying athletes enough. [Images courtesy: @JoeRogan and @AaronRodgers12 on Instagram]

On episode #2325 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan and NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers discussed how athletes in other sports make more money than those in the Olympics.

The duo of global celebrities discussed various topics, including several aspects of the Olympics. Rogan had this to say about Olympians being underpaid.

"My position on the Olympics is that it's a giant scam against the athletes. The athletes are generating insane wealth, and they get none of it. It's crazy... Then they go out, and then maybe the top tenth of one percent, they get endorsement deals, and that's where they benefit from winning a gold medal in the Olympics. Meanwhile... Everybody else, billions, billions of dollars."
Rodgers specifically mentioned athletes who are in less popular sports and said:

"Especially if you're in a sport that nobody, you know, you're a decathlete, making no money. You're a shot putter, it's like, congrats on the gold medal, now get your a*s back to work."

Rogan added:

"Meanwhile, billions of people are watching on television, there's an immense amount of ad revenue, and you're not getting a penny. It's the only thing that they put on TV like that where you don't get a penny. NBA gets a cut, NFL gets a cut, everybody gets paid. Everybody gets paid in boxing. Everybody gets paid in every f**king sport except the Olympics."
Check out Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers' comments below (1:38:40):

youtube-cover
Joe Rogan tells Aaron Rodgers about issue he has with American cancer treatment

Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers also discussed cancer treatment options during the aforementioned sitdown. Rogan had this to say about an issue he has with the way chemotherapy can be utilized.

"[Chemotherapy], it's very profitable. The problem is chemotherapy, doctors are incentivized in a way to prescribe. Yes, [same with the vaccine], they are both profitable, which is really dangerous. It's really dangerous when you make more money if you give people medication." [47:23-47:44]
Edited by Subham
