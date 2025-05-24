"He was just trying to make more money" - Joe Rogan sheds light on one of America’s biggest healthcare frauds involving chemo

Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers explained an issue they have with the American healthcare system regarding cancer treatment.

Earlier this week, Rogan released episode #2325 of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' featuring NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's been known to spark controversy with conspiracy theories.

Rodgers and Rogan took time to discuss several aspects of the American healthcare system. The legendary football player had this to say about an approach to cancer treatment that he doesn't agree with:

"The thing about cancer that is wild is that the majority of doctors during this process will not touch diet at all and will tell you diet makes zero difference. My problem is the same problem I had with the vaccine, and really the medical industry in general, is there's no more informed consent. The informed consent around cancer would be that it's a metabolic issue and because it's a metabolic issue, and you're talking about anaerobic cells, then restricting sugar from your diet is a good place to start. None of these f*cking doctors will talk about diet, sugars, glucose, anaerobic cells, nothing."

Rogan responded by saying:

"[Chemotherapy], it's very profitable. The problem is chemotherapy, doctors are incentivized in a way to prescribe. Yes, [same with the vaccine], they are both profitable, which is really dangerous. It's really dangerous when you make more money if you give people medication because then you get doctors like the doctor in Ohio [Farid Fatais] that got arrested that was giving chemotherapy to people that didn't have cancer. He did it to like a lot of people. He just was trying to make more money."

Watch Rogan's and Rodgers' comments below (46:40):

Joe Rogan uses personal experience to explain issue with some doctors' approach to cancer

Similar to most Americans, Joe Rogan has experienced the effects of cancer and the treatment process through a family member or friend. He had this to say during the previously mentioned podcast with Aaron Rodgers:

"They told it to someone close to me that got cancer, diet doesn't matter at all. Well, of course it matters. It matters to everything, and it certainly matters to your metabolic health and your f*cking immune. We know for a fact that cancer thrives on glucose. [47:56-48:14]

Aaron Rodgers spent most of his professional football career with the Green Bay Packers before joining the New York Jets in 2023. The 41-year-old remains a free agent for the upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

