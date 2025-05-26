"They have a giant advantage" - Joe Rogan affirms belief that trans women competing against biological women isn’t fair

Joe Rogan recently doubled down on his stance that trans women should not be competing against biological women in professional sports. The UFC commentator believes it isnt fair and the integrity of the sport is put into jeopardy whenever instances occur.
The JRE host is no stranger to sharing his take on trans women in sports, having previously made headlines last summer during the Olympic Games in Paris, France. The sporting event was surrounded in controversy when Algeria's Imane Khelif won boxing gold, despite failing a gender eligibility test even though she was born female. Rogan was outraged at the result and claimed Khelif was "a man".
His latest comments on the subject have since come during the latest episode of JRE, which featured NFL star Aaron Rodgers. According to Rogan, chromosome tests should be done to determine a person's gender when it comes to competitive sports, otherwise they may have a significant advantage. He explained:
"Chromosomes. That's the right way to do it. Let's stop f*cking around. Let's stop pretending that these males that identify as women who win, what is it, like 700 women were robbed of gold medals across various sports...Because these biological men pretended to be women, indentified as women and dominated in women's sports. They have a giant advantage. Stop pretending they don't. Just stop. If you want people to compete, if you're a woman, you should be protected and only have to compete other actual biological women. Period. End of discussion."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:44:45):
Joe Rogan weighs in on Olympics' transgender inclusion policy
Khelif, who was born female, was given the green light by the Olympic committee to compete, despite having failed a gender eligibility test conducted by the IBA. Khelif went on to win gold in just 46 seconds against Italy's Angela Carini, who was reportedly overheard telling her team "it's not right" after the defeat.
Speaking on the same episode of the JRE, Rogan called out the Olympics for their policy, stating:
"The Olympics, they're letting some trans athletes compete in the Olympics. Which is, like 'Okay, is that what we're doing?' One guy fought a woman but it's like a guy with a micro penis, allegedly, and like, internal testicles but went through puberty as a man. Looks like a man, the whole deal. And then did a a chromosome test for, allegedly, previous boxing or organization body and they it came back XY. And like, 'You're a man', and then, you know, that was very controversial."
Catch Rogan's comments here (1:43:00):