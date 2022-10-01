"They can't go anywhere, they can't trust people" - Michael Bisping claims Conor McGregor may be "lonely" despite having "tons of fans"

Michael Bisping insists that Conor McGregor's fame may have caused loneliness in his life, despite the Irishman having "tons of fans."

The former UFC middleweight champion isn't afraid to speak his mind, but this has gotten him into trouble on multiple occasions. 'The Count' is currently embroiled in a social media feud with the Dublin native, and the two bold personalities show no signs of backing down as the war of words continues.

While discussing McGregor on his podcast with Anthony Smith, Bisping questioned whether the fighter's celebrity status has caused him to become lonely, due to not being able to do normal things an everyday person would:

"The level of fame that [Conor McGregor] reached is astronomical and it's very, very rare. You're talking about big-time A-listers. There's a lot of people at that level, but to achieve it is f***ing very rare... I know a few people like that [and] they do get lonely. They can't go anywhere, they can't trust people, so I don't know if that's the case with him or whatever... He doesn't have a community, [but] he's still got tons of fans, you can't deny that."

McGregor is often found using his Lamborghini yacht to travel and tends to stay out of the public eye unless he's attending a big event. The former two-division UFC champion has been drawn into controversy with fans on more than one occasion throughout his years of fame.

Check out what Michael Bisping had to say about Conor McGregor in the video below:

Will Conor McGregor ever make a return to the octagon?

For now at least, Conor McGregor has seemingly swapped his life of combat for a career in Hollywood. He will get the chance to shine on the big screen when he features in the upcoming 'Road House' movie, which is still in production.

In the midst of all his controversies and other business ventures, 'Notorious' still finds time to post content to his social media accounts, which shows his promising progression towards fitness following the nasty leg break he suffered in his last outing in the octagon.

If McGregor does return, the biggest star in the sport will likely have to do so on his terms, against an opponent of his choosing. His goal since losing the title has been to reclaim his throne, but it could well be a few years down the line before he earns the right to do so.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far