“They both are very good and talented” – Superlek compares his two elite rivals Rodtang and Takeru

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is fresh off an explosive five-round war with former multi-division K-1 world champion ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa last weekend.

Superlek locked horns with Takeru in the main event of ONE 165, going the full distance in an epic war of attrition. In the end, it was the 28-year-old Bangkok, Thailand native who came out on top to win by unanimous decision, retaining his ONE Championship gold, and bagging a hefty US $50,000 performance bonus in the process.

However, after taking on Japan’s finest striker, Superlek couldn’t help but compare him with another esteemed opponent of his, none other than reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In his ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru official post-fight interview backstage, Superlek put Takeru and Rodtang side by side and told the media who was the tougher challenge.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“I must say the fight with Rodtang was more tiring because in Muay Thai we can use more weapons, but here fighting with Takeru in kickboxing our weapons are a little bit more limited. But still fighting with the top guys in the world like Takeru, I must say that both of these fights were very fun and entertaining. I enjoyed it very much. They both are very good and talented.”

Superlek recounts harrowing third round against Takeru

As dominant as he was, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Superlek, especially in the third round when Takeru almost had him unconscious.

‘The Kicking Machine’ detailed what went through his mind in that ordeal. He said:

“It was at the end of the third round. I took that shot from Takeru and my body literally froze and the only thing that I thought in my head was that I have to have a fighting spirit, I have to do whatever it takes to survive on the third round and continue fighting on the fourth round.”

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru was held at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, January 28th, and was broadcast live globally on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.