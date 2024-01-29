“Do whatever it takes to survive” – Superlek reveals Takeru hurt him badly in the third round of their epic kickboxing clash

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 went to hell and back with Japanese kickboxing icon and former three-division K-1 world champion ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa.

Superlek locked horns with Takeru in the main event of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which took place live at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, last Sunday, Jan. 28.

The fight went on for five brutal rounds, with each fighter having his moments. Although Superlek dominated for much of the fight, he was met with immense adversity in the third round when Takeru unleashed a barrage of left and right hooks against the ropes.

After the fight, Superlek admitted he was hurt in that sequence.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru post-fight interviews, Superlek described what was going through his mind at that moment as Takeru tried to finish him in the third.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“It was at the end of the third round. I took that shot from Takeru and my body literally froze and the only thing that I thought in my head was that I have to have a fighting spirit, I have to do whatever it takes to survive on the third round and continue fighting on the fourth round.”

Superlek survived and went on to give Takeru the beating of a lifetime. The end result was a unanimous decision in favor of the Thai icon and a $50,000 performance bonus.

What’s next for Superlek Kiatmoo9?

There are a myriad of options for Superlek Kiatmoo9. The obvious one is a rematch with Takeru, once the Japanese superstar gets healthy and recovers from his injuries.

Of course, a do-over with Thai compatriot Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon is always on the table. The two met in 2023 in what is the most-watched Muay Thai event in history.

Lastly, a move to bantamweight could be in the cards for ‘The Kicking Machine’ as a potential showdown with two-sport ONE world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty looms.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Superlek Kiatmoo9’s next fight.