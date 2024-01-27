“Something special coming up” – Superlek excited to give fans in Tokyo a memorable night in ONE 165 clash with Takeru

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 says he is heading into his next world title defense with ‘something special’ up his sleeve.

The 28-year-old Thai icon and Kiatmoo9 Gym representative is beaming with excitement this week as he puts his gold on the line against arguably his toughest opponent yet.

Superlek is set to defend the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Japanese icon and former multi-division K-1 world champion ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa. They lock horns in the main event of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, this Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Superlek teased fans that this will be his greatest performance yet.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“Well, I do feel something inside me. Because maybe I’ve come here with all this excitement, so I’m more eager to fight this Sunday. And I am so motivated to win by KO. So I can feel that excitement and the entertainment coming up, so I think the fans would definitely see something special coming up.”

Superlek to Takeru: “I think he needs to focus”

Superlek has accused Takeru of overlooking him and looking forward to a potential fight with Rodtang down the road. But ‘The Kicking Machine’ was quick to throw out a warning.

Superlek also told the South China Morning Post:

“I’ve heard him saying that, but I don’t think it affects me in any way because, for me, I feel like Takeru is not better than Rodtang. And I have won against Rodtang. So, I think he needs to focus more on the fight that’s happening on the 28th.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. Please visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how you can watch the event from your location.