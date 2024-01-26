“I will keep this belt for as long as possible” – Superlek says he has no problems shifting between Muay Thai and kickboxing

Thai superstar and reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 may be the king of kickboxing in ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization. But that doesn’t mean he has forgotten about his roots.

The 28-year-old Bangkok, Thailand native says he fully intends to compete in both kickboxing and Muay Thai in ONE Championship, and has aspirations of holding both belts.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek revealed some pretty big plans he has for his immediate future.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“I don't plan on giving up kickboxing completely. I just want to compete in both Muay Thai and kickboxing at the same time. I will keep this kickboxing belt for as long as possible.”

Superlek is the owner of flyweight kickboxing gold in ONE Championship, but he also has his eye on the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title held by countryman ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

But before he shifts his attention to fighting his compatriot, Superlek has a monstrous challenge in front of him this weekend.

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 takes on ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa at ONE 165

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 returns this weekend to defend his title against Japanese kickboxing icon and former multi-division K-1 world champion ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa.

Superlek and Takeru lock horns at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, this Sunday, January 28th.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world title hangs in the balance.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. You can also visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from your specific location.