“I am an underdog” – Superlek says he’s at a disadvantage when it comes to kickboxing experience against Takeru

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 admits he’s heading into his next fight feeling a bit like the underdog, despite wearing 26-pounds of gold over his shoulders.

However, the Bangkok, Thailand native says he revels in the underdog role, and it motivates him even more to get the victory.

Superlek is set to defend his flyweight kickboxing strap against former multi-division K-1 world champion ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa in the main event at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek talked about his upcoming opponent, and why he feels he is at a disadvantage.

‘The Kicking Machine’ stated:

“I don't feel bad at all. Because I know that he has been in kickboxing much longer than I have. while I switched from Muay Thai to kickboxing for a few years. So I admit I am an underdog in kickboxing, but not in terms of combat sports experience.”

Superlek is a Muay Thai fighter at heart but has in recent years turned to kickboxing, where he now holds the gold in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 out to prove he can beat Japanese icon Takeru Segawa in his hometown

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is heading into hostile territory when he faces hometown hero Takeru Segawa in Tokyo this weekend.

However, the 28-year-old Thai superstar is confident he can take care of business against Takeru in front of his own fans at the Ariake Arena.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing gold hands in the balance.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. You can also visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from your specific location.