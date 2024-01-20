“It changed my view about martial arts” – Takeru says training in Thailand inspired him to pursue a career in professional fighting

Japanese kickboxing sensation ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa knew that in order to perfect his craft, he would have to travel across the globe to seek knowledge from the world’s best fighters.

That journey brought Takeru to Thailand, where Muay Thai reigned supreme. Comparing Japanese culture to how fighters were brought up in Thailand, Takeru couldn’t help but notice the difference in lifestyle. Thai fighters lived and breathed Muay Thai, and that rubbed off on him.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru shared his experience training in ‘the land of a thousand smiles’, and said Muay Thai for Thai people was a way of life.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ said:

“While I was in Japan, I used to do martial arts because I liked it, so it was more like a hobby for me. But after I went to Thailand, I found that all my teammates at the gym were doing it for a living. They were about my age and still in high school, but still, they were fighting to support their families, and it changed my view about martial arts.”

Takeru Segawa to make highly-anticipated ONE Championship debut at ONE 165

Fans won’t have to wait long to catch Takeru Segawa in action in his first fight in ONE Championship.

The Japanese kickboxing icon is set to face reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE Championship gold at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.