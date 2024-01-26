“Watch carefully” - Takeru Segawa wants Rodtang to see what awaits Superlek at ONE 165 in highly anticipated ONE Championship debut

Takeru Segawa recently sent a warning to Rodtang Jitmuangnon, asking him to watch the ONE 165 main event carefully.

In late 2023, ONE Championship set the combat sports community on fire by announcing that Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru would fight Rodtang at ONE 165. Unfortunately, ‘The Iron Man’ suffered a significant injury that forced him out of the January 28 main event.

ONE 165 was built around Takeru making his promotional debut in Tokyo, Japan, so someone needed to step in. As a result, Superlek Kiatmoo9 decided to accept the opportunity and raise the stakes by putting his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title on the line.

Takeru is well aware of the challenge Superlek presents on Sunday at Ariake Arena. With that said, the Japanese kickboxing superstar hasn’t forgotten about potentially fighting ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang.

Ahead of ONE 165, Takeru sent the following message to Rodtang, which was shared in a video by the promotion on Instagram:

“Hurry up and recover. When I defeat Superlek, I want you to watch carefully.”

Watch Takeru’s send a warning to Rodtang below:

Takeru Segawa hopes to reschedule Rodtang fight after Superlek Kiatmoo9 matchup

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Takeru Segawa is one of the most intriguing and star-powered fights that ONE Championship could book. Luckily, Takeru plans to make the super-fight happen in the near future.

During an interview with ONE, Takeru had this to say about his plans to defeat Superlek Kiatmoo9 and then reschedule his bout against Rodtang:

“I’ll start with Superlek. I’ll beat him decisively and then I’ll look for that fight [vs. Rodtang] again.”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is riding momentum heading into ONE 165, as his last fight was a unanimous decision win in a Muay Thai super-fight against Rodtang in September 2023.

Meanwhile, Takeru Segawa is coming off a last-second knockout win against Bailey Sugden in June 2023 at MTGP Impact in Paris.