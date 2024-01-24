“I don’t feel any pressure at all” – Superlek ready to bring the fight to Takeru’s turf at ONE 165

There aren’t many fighters that would have stepped into the main event of ONE 165 to face Takeru Segawa in Japan and defend their title. Then again, there’s only one Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is no stranger to the brightest lights and biggest fights, which is sure to be no different on January 28.

In the place of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, he stepped into the main event and took the fight in his stride as only a world champion can.

Rather than feeling the pressure of the moment, ‘The Kicking Machine’ is excited to get the fight underway so that he can put on a show for the fans inside the Ariake Arena on fight night.

The divisional king told ONE Championship that competing in Japan is something he is looking forward to ticking off in his career:

“Honestly, I don’t feel pressure at all. But I am rather happy to have a chance to defend the belt. And I’m excited to come to fight in Japan for the first time on Takeru’s turf.”

Superlek is not the kind of replacement that is happy just to be there

Replacing a world-class striker like Rodtang with Superlek is about as good a replacement as you can possibly get.

While Takeru will undoubtedly be the home favorite on his ONE Championship debut, his opponent isn’t there just to make up the numbers in the main event and send the fans home happy.

He will plan on arriving, fighting, and then leaving Japan with the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship still firmly under his grasp.

Superlek proved against Rodtang that he can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the world, and that makes this contest an absolute must-watch.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.