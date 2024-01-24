Superlek looks to prove himself by beating “the best kickboxer in the world”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 may hold the top kickboxing prize in the world, but the sport’s purists often portray him as an outsider trying to conquer their hallowed terrestrial space.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is aware of how some kickboxers view him, and he believes the sport will ultimately accept him if he beats one of the best in its history.

Superlek will not just venture into the enemy’s lair, but he’ll also defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa at ONE 165.

The titanic match between these two modern-day icons at Ariake Arena in Tokyo this Sunday, January 28.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek expressed how he’s viewed in the world of kickboxing.

The Thai superstar started his career in Muay Thai and only climbed to the top of the kickboxing world when he joined ONE Championship in 2019. In less than four years, Superlek would capture the promotion’s flyweight kickboxing gold in January 2023.

Superlek said:

“If I can beat someone like Takeru, it will greatly help me get accepted into the kickboxing world. Because I just started fighting under kickboxing rules for a few fights. If I could beat the best kickboxer in the world. Of course, I will be able to upgrade myself to the next level.”

Taking down Takeru, and in Tokyo at that, would undoubtedly give Superlek a huge argument as the top pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world.

Takeru is the only three-division world champion in K-1 Kickboxing history after he captured the promotion’s super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight world titles.

ONE 165 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Superlek speaks about the obstacle he has to face against Takeru

There’s no doubt that Takeru is one of the greatest kickboxers in history, and he’s proven time and again just how dangerous he is between the ropes.

Takeru is 43-3 in his professional career, with 25 wins coming via knockout.

Superlek is aware of Takeru’s pedigree, and he admitted it would take his best to take the win in the Japanese icon’s home turf.

In the same interview, Superlek said:

“If I beat him in Japan, it’s going to be awesome. But to fight in Japan is not easy. Beating him is even less easy.”