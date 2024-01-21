“I have heavy weapons” – Superlek says he’ll be at a speed disadvantage against Takeru, but remains confident of victory

At ONE 165 on Jan. 28, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be storming hostile shores to defend his belt inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Across the Circle from him will be Japan's most dangerous combat export, former three-division K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa, who will be making his ONE debut.

Ahead of his world title defense, 'The Kicking Machine' spoke about his next world title challenger, who goes by the moniker 'Natural Born Crusher':

“What I need to be extra careful of against Takeru are his punches. He strikes so well in combination, too. [Takeru] and I have different styles. I’m slower but I have heavy weapons to save me.”

Takeru has quite a resemblance to Superlek's last opponent, ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon, style-wise. The 'Natural Born Crusher', like Rodtang, likes to push forward with powerful punches and kicks. Because of this, 'The Kicking Machine', while entering enemy territory, won't be completely bewildered once he locks horns with his Japanese nemesis.

Superlek believes Takeru's style is a "scary melting pot"

Doubling down on the Takeru-Rodtang similarities, it was also pointed out that the 'Natural Born Crusher' has something 'The Iron Man' has: durability.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 told ONE:

“His fighting style has karate and punches combined, like a scary melting pot. He’s good in his own way. Plus, he is durable.”

While Takeru's toughness will surely make this bout exciting, what makes us salivate to see this battle is the clash of styles.

Ever since American kickboxing and Karate legend Rick Rufus fought Thailand's Changpuek Kietsongrit, the two martial artists have had a storied rivalry for generations. The main event at ONE 165 is just the latest addition in the history of this beautiful clash of styles.

ONE 165 will air live on Sunday, Jan. 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.