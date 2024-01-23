FREE FULL FIGHT: Superlek Kiatmoo9’s flawless Muay Thai masterclass against Tunisian striker Fahdi Khaled

The fourth victory achieved by reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in ONE Championship was a unanimous decision result against a tough opponent in Fahdi Khaled. They fought back in September 2020 at ONE: A New Breed II.

It was an exciting back-and-forth flyweight kickboxing match that went down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The full match was reposted by ONE Championship on YouTube recently to commemorate Superlek's victory:

“Before ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek puts his belt on the line against Japanese legend Takeru in the main event of ONE 165 on January 28, relive his next-level striking precision against Tunisian ace Fahdi Khaled in 2020!“

See the full fight below:

Khaled started the match aggressively by putting forward pressure and bringing the fight to Superlek. The tough Tunisian athlete was also heavy on his punches, particularly the left hook that landed on Superlek’s head multiple times in the opening round.

But as cerebral and technical as he is, ‘The Kicking Machine’ had properly adjusted his fight plan and fight strategy against Khaled, as he employed more kicks in the next two rounds that targeted his head and body.

Additionally, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative calculated the distance between him and ‘The Gladiator’ to avoid his primary attack of the left hook, and made him punch the air in the last two rounds of the match.

These adjustments were enough for Superlek to convince the judges and eventually award him the unanimous decision victory to improve his record that time to 4-0.

Superlek to defend ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa at ONE 165

After successive victories in the Muay Thai ruleset, where he beat Nabil Anane, Tagir Khalilov, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his last three fights, Superlek is now ready to defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165 on January 28.

The two combat sports superstars will exchange powerful punches and kicks inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. It will be Superlek’s second world title defense since winning the 26-pound golden belt in January 2023 against Daniel Puertas at ONE Fight Night 6.

Superlek successfully defended the world championship against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 8 in March 2023 via a third-round knockout finish.

ONE 165 is available on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.