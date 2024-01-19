WATCH: Superlek gets technical with picture perfect counter knee strike against Turkish slugger Fahdi Khaled

In September 2020, reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 notched his fourth-straight victory in ONE Championship after outlasting Fahdi Khaled during their kickboxing match at ONE: A New Breed II, which went down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In one of the junctures of the match, Superlek showed how cerebral and technical of a fighter he is after perfectly landing a counter-knee strike to the body of Khaled. This moment was captured and posted by ONE Championship on their Instagram account.

They captioned the post with:

“INSTINCTIVE 😮 Are you hyped for “The Kicking Machine’s” ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title defense against Takeru at ONE 165? 🥊 @superlek789”

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative continued this approach during the fight and ultimately got the nod from the judges to remain undefeated in his first four fights under the promotion. Since then, Superlek has added eight more wins to his tally and received a lone loss.

His biggest victory during this stretch was against the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, during their 140-pound Muay Thai catchweight clash in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34, where he scored a unanimous decision win.

Superlek welcomes Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa to ONE Championship at ONE 165

Four months after the biggest win of his professional career, Superlek is now up for another big task as he is set to defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against the debuting Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165 on January 28, which will emanate inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will also be welcoming the Japanese superstar into the world’s largest martial arts organization after his dominant reign as a former three-division world champion in K-1.

Takeru signed an exclusive multi-fight deal with ONE Championship in April of last year. Superlek looks to fend off his challenge to retain his world championship and spoil the party of the home crowd.