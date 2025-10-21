  • home icon
  "They have a hatred for each other" - Belal Muhammad weighs in on Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov feud, says rivalry needs rematch

"They have a hatred for each other" - Belal Muhammad weighs in on Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov feud, says rivalry needs rematch

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 21, 2025 05:40 GMT
Belal Muhammad (right) talks about a potential rematch between Merab Dvalishvili (left) and Umar Nurmagomedov (center). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Belal Muhammad (right) talks about a potential rematch between Merab Dvalishvili (left) and Umar Nurmagomedov (center). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Belal Muhammad recently voiced his desire to see a rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov, arguing that they need to fight again given their hostility.

Nurmagomedov challenged Dvalishvili for his bantamweight throne in the co-main event of UFC 311 earlier this year. There was a great deal of animosity between the two going into the title fight, which ended in Dvalishvili's favor. The Georgian fighter displayed his tenacity and secured a unanimous decision win, handing Nurmagomedov his first professional defeat.

In a recent appearance on the No Scripts podcast, Muhammad discussed a potential rematch between Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov:

''And I just think Umar is just so good and he wants to get that fight done. And he has to go out there and he got to get a finish against Mario...Bro, they're two of the nicest guys in the world, but they have a hatred for each other where you're like, 'bro, how do you guys hate each other?'...Like they're both like the nicest guys and you're like, man, I don't want to sit there and like shake hands with this guy or that guy.''
He added:

''That's what I think it was too. I think that Umar just like looked at him, like pressed him off, cause that's his mindset, but I don't think it's like an Umar I hate your mindset. I think it's just like their Dagestani mindset. It's like, they're just blunt...And even after he lost, it was just like God's plan. That's the best plan. So that was meant to happen. So for him, I don't think it's excuses.''
Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Nurmagomedov needs to defeat Mario Bautista at UFC 321 on Saturday if he wishes to receive another title shot. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili is set to make his fourth title defense against Petr Yan at UFC 323 on Dec. 6 in Las Vegas.

Belal Muhammad believes Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov was a close fight

In the aforementioned podcast, former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad opened up about Merab Dvalishvili's victory over Umar Nurmagomedov, citing it as a close contest:

''I know people say, 'Oh, he broke his hand,' and yeah, he did break his hand. The level between both of them is just so close that you have to see a rematch, but he's got to get past Bautista. It being in (Abu Dhabi) I think is going to play huge in his favor.'' [28:15 of the video]
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

