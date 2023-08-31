"They should be Hawaii’s royal couple" - Max Holloway and wife Alessa's adorable recreation of iconic anime scene wins hearts all over

Max Holloway and Alessa Quizon are among the MMA world's most adored couples. They went public about their relationship in February 2020 and got engaged on November 18, 2020. After two years of dating, the couple tied the knot in Hawaii in April 2022.

It's no secret that Holloway and Quizon are huge fans of animes and share a love for the popular Japanese manga series Naruto. The couple has also cosplayed various popular anime characters from several different animes and has showcased their unique get-ups on social media.

Max Holloway recently beat 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC Singapore last weekend. After the fight, 'Blessed' recreated the iconic Naruto-Kurama fist-bump scene from the Naruto anime with his wife.

He posted the adorable picture on Instagram, and fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan praised the couple and wrote:

"They should be Hawaii's royal couple."

Another fan wrote:

"This an all-time photo bradda."

One user called the couple:

"King and Queen."

Check out some more reactions below:

Enter caption

It seems Max Holloway and his wife have made the famous fist bump a tradition. Right before the former featherweight champion entered the cage at UFC Singapore, Alessa Quizon was seen giving her husband the same Naruto fist bump during his walkout.

She posted a video of it on Instagram and captioned it:

"Giving chakra like the Nine tails, lol."

Dana White on fourth Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski title fight

UFC president Dana White recently weighed in on a historic fourth title fight between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. The 54-year-old claimed that he was not keen on watching that quadrilogy fight and that he wasn't sure if Holloway could beat Volkanovski.

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski are undeniably two of the greatest featherweights ever to compete in the UFC. They share one of the most interesting rivalries in the promotion, and fans often joke about Holloway being a title-shot roadblock for the rest of the featherweight division.

Since 2013, the fighter hasn't lost to any featherweight besides Alexander Volkanovski, whom he just can't seem to get past despite trying three times.

After his recent win over TKZ at UFC Singapore, 'Blessed' indicated that he's angling for a fourth shot at Volkanovski. However, Dana White dismissed that idea during a recent media interaction, saying:

"I just think that Volkanovski is so dominant right now. I mean, there’s people who believe he beat Islam [Makhachev]. I don’t know if you throw Max at him again at this point in Max’s career. I don’t love it."

Expand Tweet