"They can't ignore me" - Kayla Harrison says that she isn't too concerned about Dana White's statements

Kayla Harrison believes if people like Dana White are talking about her, then it's definitely a good thing for the PFL fighter. Harrison recently gave credit to White for being an intelligent businessman and stated the UFC president has been around mixed martial arts for a lot longer than she has.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Kayla Harrison stated that White says everything with a purpose, and she doesn't spend much time thinking about it.

Harrison added that her job right now is to go out there and win fights in such a fashion that notable people notice. However, the PFL star also knows that the UFC president talking about her is definitely a good thing.

"I know, I really think Dana is a really smart businessman, you know. He's been around this sport a lot longer than I have, you know, he's created it. Everything he says, he says with a purpose and I don't spend too much time about what other people are saying of me or thinking of me or if I'm ready or if I'm not or this or that. I just gotta go out there and win my fights and be so good that they can't ignore me but I think if people like Dana White are talking about me that's a good thing. So it's all good."

Kayla Harrison will return to action against Cindy Dandois

Kayla Harrison will face Cindy Dandois on June 25th at PFL 6. Harrison will aim to extend her unbeaten run after a first-round TKO win over Mariana Morais.

Kayla Harrison's last two fights ended via TKO, and before her victory over Morais at PFL 3, the American Top Team-based fighter defeated Courtney King under the Invicta FC banner.

While there has been talk of Kayla Harrison signing with the UFC, her goal is to make a statement with the PFL as long as she is signed with the promotion.

