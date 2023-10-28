Francis Ngannou vs Deontay Wilder is a fight Ian Garry wants to transpire in a boxing ring.

Francis Ngannou readies to fight Tyson Fury this weekend, but the surging UFC 170 pounder is eyeing another previous WBC world champion for 'The Predator.'

In a clip via Sky Sports, Ian Garry was discussing the lineal MMA heavyweight champion's place in the gloved boxing landscape. He pointedly mentioned 'The Bronze Bomber' as an intriguing future opponent:

"The fight I'd want to see is Deontay Wilder versus Francis Ngannou. That's the fight I'd want to see, why? We've got two of the biggest hitters in the sport. One from a UFC background, one from a boxing background. Technically you guys aren't the best fighters in the world."

"They leave a lot of holes, they leave a lot of gaps to be hit. So let's watch someone. Let's see who can hit that. That fight for me as a fan of sport and boxing, that's a fight I'd much rather see. The two heaviest hitters in the world go out there and show the world who's better."

Check out the clip of Garry discussing Ngannou vs. Wilder below.

Expand Tweet

Francis Ngannou's Massive First Test in Boxing

'The Battle of the Baddest' is the tagline for Ngannou vs. Fury and represents an unprecedented clash between the lineal boxing heavyweight champion and the lineal mixed martial arts champion of that weight category.

Ngannou left the UFC as the reigning world champion, and Fury is the current reigning WBC champion. The belt not being up for grabs in this exhibition boxing bout.

Although Ngannou's knockout power is world-renowned, Fury understandably is entering this contest as a gigantic favorite. Ngannou had long dreamed of being a boxer, even before his MMA career began. He will get the chance of a lifetime to enter the sport by competing against an undefeated generational talent.