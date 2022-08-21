"They like to see people have consequences for s**t talking in this weird era" - When Joe Rogan unpacked Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards' backstage fight

Joe Rogan hosted Jorge Masvidal on epsiode #63 of the JRE MMA Show in April 2019. The duo naturally spoke about Masvidal's backstage fight with Leon Edwards a month earlier.

'Gamebred' was upset that the incident was filmed, as he felt that it gave Edwards a platform to grow his following. However, Rogan disagreed and stated that fans like to see such things happen to people who run their mouths:

"People like to see it, they like to see it. Yeah, they like to see people have consequences for s**t talking in this weird era of constant s**t talking, you know. I think people enjoy it, they like it and if you guys ever fight, it makes it a bigger fight for sure."

Leon Edwards was meant to face Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269 last December, but the bout eventually got canceled. The backstage brawl happened at UFC Fight Night in London, while 'Gamebred' was being interviewed by Laura Sanko after beating Darren Till via knockout.

The altercation lasted only a few seconds, but that was enough time for Masvidal to land a meaningful strike on Edwards. Masvidal told Joe Rogan at the time that 'Rocky' wasn't ready to face him yet. However, now that Edwards holds the UFC welterweight belt, we could see this fight happen sooner rather than later.

What did Joe Rogan recently say to Leon Edwards via Instagram?

After Leon Edwards managed to stop Kamaru Usman in round five of their title fight at UFC 278, Joe Rogan congratulated the new UFC welterweight champion on Instagram.

Rogan was clearly excited after the bout and called MMA the greatest sport in the world. It appeared that Edwards was going to lose the fight on the scorecards before delivering a vicious head kick to end the bout with under a minute remaining in the contest.

Rogan wrote on Instagram:

"This is the greatest sport in the world. Nothing compares to moments like this. Congratulations to the new champion! @leonedwardsmma"

The UFC 278 main event will surely go down as one of the most memorable comebacks in UFC title history. Edwards won just one round on all of the official judges' scorecards before the monumental knockout.

