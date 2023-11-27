“They love Palestine” - Andrew Tate makes generous donation to support education for Palestinian children, fans react in amazement

Andrew Tate, known for his active involvement in philanthropy through initiatives like the Tate Pledge, has expanded his efforts to address critical global needs. These initiatives, ranging from providing essential resources like water and food to supporting orphans and caring for stray animals, are now centered on furnishing school equipment for children affected by conflict.

A recent video shared on 'X' showcased Tate announcing a substantial donation of $25 million to war-torn countries. The video shed light on the harsh realities faced by children who have suffered physically from the impacts of war, expressing gratitude for the initiative's meaningful contribution.

In the aftermath of the October 7 attack by Hamas and the ensuing hostilities, Andrew Tate has emerged as a vocal advocate for the Palestinian cause. By extending his support and solidarity to the innocent victims affected by the conflict, Tate's charitable actions have resonated deeply with his fans.

Fans took to social media to express their appreciation. One supporter stated:

"They love Palestine 🇵🇸 "

Highlighting the widespread admiration for Tate's contributions, another fan extended warm wishes, saying:

"May Allah forgive and protect Brother Tate."

"It's exactly as bad as people would expect it to be"- Andrew Tate opens up on his year-long detention at Romanian jail

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Andrew Tate laid bare the details of his tumultuous year spent in detention in Romania.

Opening up about the challenging experience, the 36-year-old had this to say:

"I’ve been constrained this entire year. I spent 93 days in a Romanian dungeon, five months locked in my house and now I’m restrained within the country of Romania, so it’s certainly been a turbulent time. I have to be careful what I say because I don’t want to insult the Romanian justice system, which I’m still beholden to. However, it’s exactly as bad as people would expect it to be. Luckily, it was the winter so the cockroaches were not too bad. It was also during Ramadan so I didn’t have to eat much, which was helpful because of the situation."

He, alongside his brother Tristan Tate, found themselves entangled in a web of legal troubles that resulted in their confinement. After spending months behind bars, the siblings were eventually released earlier this year.

