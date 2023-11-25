“Has nobody seen Demolition man?” – Tristan Tate candidly reveals Sandra Bullock as his first crush

Sandra Bullock and Tristan Tate aren't often mentioned in the same sentence. One is a beloved actress with a widely-praised legacy in Hollywood, while the other is a highly controversial social media influencer battling r*pe and human trafficking charges alongside his more famous brother, Andrew Tate.

However, as it turns out, Sandra Bullock was actually Tristan Tate's first crush, at least according to the younger Tate brother, who took to X/Twitter to make the revelation. He claimed that the first woman he had ever found attractive was Bullock and implied that it was due to her appearance on Demolition Man (1993).

"I have absolutely no shame in admitting that the first woman I ever found attractive was Sandra Bullock. Has nobody seen Demolition man?"

This marks one of several occasions when Tristan Tate offered his thoughts on a woman's physical appearance. Both he and his older brother are known for criticizing women based on their joint perception of how attractive or unattractive they find a particular woman.

This led to English actress Amanda Holden stripping naked on her history-based TV show in protest of the Tate brothers' remarks. However, Tristan Tate quickly took to X/Twitter to criticize her for, at 52 years old, engaging in nudity while also being a mother.

His older brother, Andrew Tate, is noted for his controversial belief that women should not be a part of the workforce, opining that their focus should be on homemaking and becoming mothers. While his misogynistic rhetoric drew widespread criticism, he has refused to apologize.

Is Sandra Bullock the only celebrity that Tristan Tate has spoken about?

While Tristan Tate made it clear that he once found Sandra Bullock attractive, she isn't the only celebrity/famous person he's spoken about on X/Twitter. In fact, not long ago, he took to the social media platform to congratulate globally renowned YouTuber MrBeast on his weight loss journey, encouraging him further.

This is in contrast to his brother, Andrew Tate, who was critical of MrBeast after coming up short in a contest on X/Twitter. The contest was simple. Whoever had the most liked reply within 48 hours of MrBeast's tweet would control his X/Twitter revenue for an entire month.

Andrew Tate replied to the tweet, but, upon losing, accused the YouTuber of botting a random tweet into having more likes than his reply to deprive him of a win.