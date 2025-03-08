"They did it with McGregor, they did it with 'Poatan' - MMA analyst gets brutally honest about major criticism of Alex Pereira's light heavyweight run

Noted MMA analyst Luke Thomas recently addressed a common criticism against Alex Pereira, suggesting the UFC has favored him, like Conor McGregor before. The analyst believes the UFC has favored certain fighters, whom they view as stars, by giving them relatively easier matchups before tougher opponents.

As of now, Alex Pereira has not faced any credentialed wrestlers or grapplers, and the only one who implemented a wrestling gameplan against him was Jan Blachowicz. The analyst compared the situation to that of Conor McGregor who was predominantly pitted up against strikers.

Thomas shared his brutally honest thoughts about the matter on the recent episode of Morning Kombat. When co-host Brian Campbell queried whether 'Poatan' benefitted from favorable matchmaking, Thomas wholeheartedly agreed. As such, he urged challenger Ankalaev to seize the moment at UFC 313 against Pereira, saying:

"You can get rid of all the unfairness, all of the delays, all of the suffering, all of the waiting. This is his [Magomed Ankalaev's] chance. They did it with McGregor. They did it with Poatan. They'll do it with somebody else in the future. This is his chance to upend it."

Check out Luke Thomas' comments about Pereira below (20:56):

Retired UFC legend gives his prediction for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira

Ahead of the anticipated title fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz, former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson previewed the fight, picking a victor.

In his breakdown, Johnson challenged the consensus narrative that Ankalaev is the 'boogeyman' of the division. Citing Pereira's activity and willingness to fight any opponent any time, 'Might Mouse' claimed that the Brazilian is the actual 'boogeyman' at light heavyweight.

Many, including pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev, have claimed Pereira is easy to take down. However, Johnson isn't convinced. Moreover, he is not confident in Ankalaev's ability to defend Pereira's leg kicks, a primary weapon of choice for Poatan. He said:

"If Alex Pereira wasn’t on a motherf**king tear, I would have gone with Magomed Ankalaev. So, I’ve always believed that a grappler can outwrestle the striker. But Alex Pereira, I’m a big fan. I think he's able to take the fight to anybody who he fights, and he's able to make adjustments, and for that and his IQ, I'm going to go with Alex Pereira."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (14:06):

