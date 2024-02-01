"They need to make a baby" - Fans react as Jake Paul is spotted loved-up with Jutta Leerdam in photos shared hours after fight announcement 

Jake Paul's girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, recently took to Instagram to share a picture with 'The Problem Child'. The couple is seen hand-in-hand, with Leerdam's back to the camera, while Paul faces the camera. While the influencer boxer has been involved with several women throughout the years, mainly influencers, Leerdam is also an athlete.

The picture drew a multitude of reactions from fans, almost all of which were positive. Whether fans were urging the pair to commit to each other more than they already have or complimenting their physical appearances, many flocked to the comment section of the post.

One fan described the couple as their favorite ever.

"You guys are my favorite couple ever"

Another fan even went as far as suggesting that the couple have a baby together.

"They need to make a baby"

Others echoed the aforementioned sentiment that the couple is a favorite of the fans.

"Best couple ever"

This was repeated throughout the comment section.

"They make a beautiful couple"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam

The post from Leerdam is actually a collage of pictures and was shared on Instagram a day after 'The Problem Child's' next bout was announced. Paul, whose current goal is building toward a championship boxing match, is now scheduled to face ex-Golden Gloves boxing champion Ryan Bourland.

The fight will take place on March 2, marking a fairly quick turnaround from his knockout win over Andre August, which occurred back on Dec. 15, 2023. It is indicative of Paul's confidence heading into a bout with Bourland.

Has Jake Paul started MMA training?

Jake Paul stunned the combat sports world back in early 2023 when he signed with the PFL on a multi-year contract. However, he is still focused on his boxing career. So when will he commit to MMA, has he even started training? As it turns out, 'The Problem Child' is already gearing up for his SmartCage debut.

The influencer boxing star started training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu with renowned black belt Michael Perez and ADCC head organizer Mo Jassim. However, there is little news on any of his other plans for MMA.