“They need a role model” - Danielle Kelly shares ‘cool feeling’ of being able to impart her BJJ knowledge as a coach

Danielle Kelly talked about the "cool feeling" of coaching the next generation in submission grappling.

Before signing with ONE Championship, Kelly solidified herself as one of the most talented pure female grapplers on the promotion. The American superstar has continued to build her legacy in the Chatri Sityodtong-run promotion by becoming the inaugural women's atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Kelly's success on a global platform has increased her role as a coach and mentor. During an interview with ONE, the 28-year-old had this to say about her experience working with the next generation:

“But when it comes to me, it’s like, ‘Oh, wow. Danielle’s teaching. I wanna pay attention to what she’s doing.’ So, yeah, it’s a cool feeling.

Kelly also had this to say:

“It’s cool to try to guide kids, especially the younger generation because they definitely need that. They need a role model, a good role model to look up to.”

Danielle Kelly started her ONE Championship tenure with a draw against Mei Yamaguchi. She followed up her debut with an impressive three-fight run featuring wins against Mariia Molchanova, Ayaka Miura, and Jessa Khan.

Last time out, Kelly suffered her lone promotional defeat against Mayssa Bastos. The American superstar now looks to avenge the defeat and regain ONE gold.

Danielle Kelly looks to regain gold at ONE Fight Night 26

Mayssa Bastos entered ONE Fight Night 24 in August as a slight underdog against Danielle Kelly. The Brazilian phenom remained confident and secured a close unanimous decision win to become the second women's atomweight submission grappling world champion in promotional history.

On December 6, Kelly will face Bastos in an immediate rematch at ONE Fight Night 26. The American superstar has a massive opportunity to prove she's the best in the division, which could lead to a must-see rematch.

ONE Fight Night 26 will take place inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The upcoming event featuring two world title fights, including Bastos vs. Kelly 2, can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

