"They needed high casualties" - UFC veteran holds the belief that Israel allowed the attack on October 7th to occur

A former UFC fighter weighed in on the escalation of violence in Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces. He alleged that the initial attack by Hamas resistance fighters was 'allowed' to happen by Israel.

Jake Shields, who fought eight times in the UFC, has been a keen follower of the Israel-Hamas war. He has continued to voice his opinions about the reasons and motives behind either party involved on his social media handle.

In his latest post on X, the UFC veteran quoted a post that provided evidence of yet another fabricated report by the Israeli media about Hamas' aggressions on October 7th. He wrote:

"As I’ve been saying from the beginning Israel allowed the attack of October 7th to happen and then killed many if not most of their own citizens They also faked the rapes and beheaded babies They needed high casualty’s to give them an excuse to flatten Gaza"

After initial reports from Israeli media accused Hamas of beheading 40 babies, the claim has since been dismissed as false and a deliberate attempt at misinformation.

The New York Times also confirmed that documents detailing the attack and its plans were found by Israeli officials a year before the attack but were dismissed as unrealistic.

Jake Shields has continued to advocate for the innocent Palestinians killed in Gaza, with the death toll nearing 20,000 civilians, with over half of them being women and children.

Mike Perry describes experience at UFC 296 with Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump was in attendance at the closing pay-per-view of the year, UFC 296.

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry discussed his experience with the audience and raising chants against Trump's main rival for the upcoming election in the US.

“Man, you know, I think I did start a ‘FJB’ [F**k Joe Biden] chant, I thought that was fun. [That was you?] That was me, I had the president [Donald Trump] laughing over there. He didn’t really see me. You know, I was a little upset he didn’t send someone over to come get me and say ‘Hi’ to the King of Violence, man. But anyways, [that’s Donald Trump!] yeah, the big guy, the big kahuna.”

Perry, however, was not too impressed by the fights on display on the main card and pointed out various issues with the headliner too.

Check out Mike Perry's full comments below on YouTube (1:35):