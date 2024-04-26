"They have been proving themselves" - Anatoly Malykhin expects Dmitry Menshikov to reach a higher level against Sinsamut Klinmee

From a coach's perspective, Anatoly Malykhin believes that Sinsamut Klinmee is a great matchup for his compatriot Dmitry Menshikov.

The triple-world champion is looking forward to watching Menshikov level up his game against his Thai opposition at ONE Fight Night 22 after finishing the 2023 year strong with back-to-back knockouts.

Having come a long way since his debut loss to 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, Anatoly Malykhin believes that Menshikov has grown a lot stronger because of that experience.

But the ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion also credits the elite training Menshikov receives from their shared hometown of Kuzbass.

As May 3 approaches, Malykhin doesn't think twice about Menshikov's chances of getting the deed done against someone who will help him reach that level of aggressiveness.

Speaking to ONE, Malykhin said:

"And Dmitry Menshikov is from Kuzbass, which is where I come from, and that means a lot to me. The guys from Kuzbass are very strong and the Thai boxing there is on a high level. There are great trainers and good support for the guys. For many years they have been proving themselves by fighting the world's top Muay Thai fighters."

ONE Fight Night 22 takes place on Friday, May 3, at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand and is headlined by Smilla Sundell, who will defend her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against Natalia Diachkova.

"Bed time for you in round 1" - Anatoly Malykhin doesn't take Ben 'Vanilla Thunder' Tynan seriously as a tough contender

Triple-world champion Anatoly Malykhin is unimpressed with fast-rising heavyweight contender Ben Tynan.

Earlier this month, the Canadian standout made the world aware of his intention to fight Anatoly Malykhin for his heavyweight MMA belt. Since then, Malykhin has responded to the young stalwart with nothing but a smile on his face.

This week, as Ben Tynan heads towards a heavyweight clash against Mauro Cerilli on June 7 at ONE 167, Malykhin has compiled a new message to Tynan on Instagram, saying:

"In the first round, we will check whose fight is better, and in the second round- boxing. Am I the only one who thinks before the boxing check @vanillathundermma this fight is not going to happen, bed time for you in round 1."

Watch the hilarious clip below: