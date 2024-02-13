“They’re adding new things to the table” – Lito Adiwang says SOMA Fight Club has turned him into a complete fighter

Filipino rising star Lito Adiwang feels right at home in his new training gym at SOMA Fight Club. Two years ago, the MMA striker made one of the most difficult decisions of his career when he left his longtime home gym, Team Lakay.

Since leaving, he has racked up two impeccable victories against Indonesia’s Adrian Mattheis last September and then against former tormentor Jeremy Miado this past November at ONE Fight Night 16. According to Lito, the road back to the winning column with SOMA hasn’t been an easy one, especially after bouncing back from an ACL injury that kept him sidelined for 18 months, but it certainly has been the most rewarding:

“It’s been a collaborative effort between us,” he told ONE Championship. “The coaches respect what I bring to the table, and instead of trying to change me, we’re sharpening it. They’re only adding new things to the table.”

‘Thunder Kid’ is looking to earn his third straight win this Friday at ONE Fight Night 19 when he faces MMA slugger, ‘Mini-T’ Danial Williams. He has relied heavily upon SOMA to bring out the best version of himself and to train him in areas that need improvement, including his striking, wrestling, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Expect Lito Adiwang to bring the heat at ONE Fight Night 19, which airs live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Lito Adiwang explains the reason why he left Team Lakay

Change was imminent for Filipino rising star Lito Adiwang once he returned from his injury, leaving Team Lakay. Other former members and champions like Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio also left the famed gym before Adiwang made his decision, citing similar grievances.

In an interview with GMA News, ‘Thunder Kid’ explained the reason why he left the Philippines:

"I needed to accept that I only have a few years as an athlete. What I want is to reach my full potential and give everything I can give in this sport. When I was on the team, I felt there was a lack of push and training."

As the saying goes, ‘It was out with the old and in with the new.’ Change was brewing, and Team Lakay no longer shared the same values.