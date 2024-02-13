ONE multi-sport athlete Danial Williams has competed in plenty of memorable matches under the ONE banner.

While ‘Mini T’ has taken on some of the bests in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, there’s one particular bout that he holds dear in his heart.

The Australian-Thai star, in an interview with Southern Cross Combat, recently reminisced about his ONE debut against arguably one of the biggest superstars in the entire promotion.

At ONE on TNT 1 back in 2021, the relatively unknown Williams agreed to step in against ONE flyweight Muay Thai kingpin Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a non-title bout.

Williams now credits that three-round barnburner as the reason he continues to follow his dream of becoming a world champion.

“After doing that [Rodtang fight], I'm like damn, just remembering how much I love fighting. That's my favorite fight in Muay Thai. I've trained in my whole life and so I'm a lot more comfortable in that space.”

Despite facing a seemingly indestructible foe, Williams fought with no fear and took the fight to ‘The Iron Man’.

Williams recklessly launched himself in the line of fire and even tagged Rodtang a couple of times.

While the Thai superstar walked away with the unanimous decision victory after three rounds, ‘Mini T’ earned the adulation of fight fans for his sheer determination and heart.

Rewatch the incredible Muay Thai war between Rodtang and Danial Williams:

Danial Williams will look to bring the same intensity in strawweight MMA clash with Lito Adiwang

After back-to-back setbacks in his kickboxing detour, Danial Williams is eager to get back on the right path in his MMA return.

Luckily for ‘Mini T’, he’ll be facing a game opponent who also loves to stand and bang as much as him.

ONE Fight Night 19 will feature a duel between electric strikers Williams and Lito Adiwang at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Judging by both warriors’ penchant for putting on exhilarating matches, this could be an early Fight of The Year Contender.

The full event will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Danial Williams’ full interview: