ONE strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang loves to use adversity as extra motivation to achieve his goals.

The electric ‘Thunder Kid’ gives his all in everything he does, and is putting out all the stops to bring the best version of himself in his return to the ONE ring.

This Friday, February 16, Adiwang will trade fists with fellow knockout artist Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19 inside the fabled halls of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The Filipino firecracker has been honing his sword at SOMA Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia, and has been putting himself through hell just to achieve his full potential.

According to the 30-year-old Wushu specialist, he’ll unleash all the pent-up frustration at the expense of ‘Mini T’ as soon as the bell rings.

Lito Adiwang told ONE:

“I really need to suffer in this camp. I have to tough it out because once I stand across from Williams and look him in the eye, I will know that I have to destroy him because he’s the reason I suffered so much in training.”

After an inspiring return from a horrific ACL injury, Adiwang certainly wants to make up for lost time by extending his winning streak to three. All those late nights and early mornings will certainly be worth it If he gets his hand raised once more.

Lito Adiwang wants a decisive finish over Danial Williams

While victory is the only thing on Lito Adiwang’s mind, he also wants to score some style points along the way.

The SOMA Fight Club affiliate won’t be satisfied by eking out a decision victory. In an earlier interview with the Manila Standard, Adiwang said he also wants to take away Williams’ consciousness.

“I visualize a win of course. If Danial trades with me, I think he’s getting finished. That’s my target. That’s what I visualize. I want to finish this guy.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America