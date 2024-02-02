ONE strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang has been on a roll since returning from a torn ACL last year.

The streaking ‘Thunder Kid’ has starched his last two opponents, Adrian Mattheis and Jeremy Miado, to put himself back in title contention at 125 pounds.

While Adiwang is happy with his recent career resurgence, he knows the road will get tougher from here on out. After all, he still has to go through some of the biggest names in the division to earn that coveted world title shot.

The Soma Fight Club representative even name-dropped two big obstacles that he must first get past to secure himself a rematch with reigning ONE strawweight world titleholder Jarred Brooks.

Lito Adiwang told ONE in an exclusive interview:

“The division is moving and I love it. It’s good for our division. I’ve visualized that by the end of the year, I’ll be challenging for the belt already. There are a lot of great fights for me in the future, like Bokang and Balart. I really want to face them.”

Meanwhile, Bokang Masunyane and Gustavo Balart are ranked second and third respectively in the stacked strawweight MMA ranks. Both fighters secured big wins at the ONE 165 mega event in Japan last weekend.

If Adiwang continues his winning ways, then a match against these two ranked contenders may very well be on the cards for him.

Lito Adiwang must beat Danial Williams first to get a top 5 opponent

Lito Adiwang’s road to redemption continues at ONE Fight Night 19 inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on February 16.

The Filipino firecracker will trade fists with fellow knockout artist Danial Williams in a pivotal three-round barnburner.

‘Mini T’ will look to record his fourth MMA win in the promotion following back-to-back setbacks in his last two kickboxing bouts.

Adiwang, though, is on a personal mission for glory and would love nothing more than to add a big name like Danial Williams to his hit list.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America