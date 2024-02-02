“Danial always shows up to fight” – Lito Adiwang out to prove a point against tough-as-nails Danial Williams

Lito Adiwang is excited to put his striking to the test when he returns at ONE Fight Night 19 against ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams.

While he has proven himself as a legitimate contender in the strawweight MMA division, Williams also has a lot of experience competing in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

The Perth striker has helped to build his name by stepping in to face some of the biggest names out there in the striking world with contests against the likes of Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the past.

Though his striking background will be crucial to getting the win on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand, Adiwang sees this as an exciting and unique test for him to overcome.

‘Thunder Kid’ has likely never faced off with someone that has that level of striking pedigree but he hopes that a win over Williams will put his name into that mix.

Lito Adiwang told ONE Championship that he knows how game his upcoming opponent is but that gives him the opportunity to showcase his own skills:

“We all know Danial always shows up to fight. We’ve seen him step up and compete against the best strikers in the world. I’m just thinking, he’s here to fight all the best strikers, and I want to prove that I belong on the list.”

Beating Danial Williams could be the win that Lito Adiwang needs

The trajectory of Lito Adiwang during 2023 was absolutely remarkable to watch play out under the ONE Championship banner.

Coming into the year with questions as to whether he would ever recover from his significant injuries, he capped off the year with a successful comeback marked by two impressive back-to-back wins.

A third win over a highly regarded opponent like Williams will not only allow him to showcase his always-improving skill set, it could cap off his win streak and allow him to make a bid toward title contention.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription. Check your local listings for more details.