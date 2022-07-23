"They're boring people" - Sean O'Malley reveals he earns twice as much doing social media compared to fighting and trashes UFC fighters' "whack" social media game

Sean O'Malley recently stated that he makes more money from his social media accounts than fighting.

'Sugar' believes that many UFC fighters lack a strong social media game. Rather, he termed their social media "whack." The No.12-ranked bantamweight further went on to call the fighters boring.

He also added that he is the biggest name in the UFC's bantamweight division at the moment and one of the biggest stars on the entire roster. 'Sugar' said during his recent chat with Eurosport Netherlands:

"I'll say it for you. Their social media is whack. I'd say I am definitely the biggest name in the division, one of the biggest names in the UFC right now. A lot of other fighters, they can do better on social media, they're just boring people. So, maybe they just couldn't get it on social media. But they should at least try."

He went on to say that he makes a good amount of money off his social media accounts:

"I make twice as much money on social media [than fighting]."

Watch Sean O'Malley talk to Eurosport:

O'Malley has a noticeable presence on social media. He has a good following on Instagram and Twitter. His vibrant personality is often on display and he barely fails to come up with engaging content.

To add to that, 'Sugar' has a good following on YouTube as well. His YouTube channel and podcast is one of the most followed among the MMA community.

Sean O'Malley will fight Petr Yan at UFC 280

Sean O'Malley is set to return to action at UFC 280 as he takes on Petr Yan in an intriguing clash in the bantamweight division.

Yan is a former champion at 135lbs and has also held the interim title. 'No Mercy' lost his last fight via split decision against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273.

O'Malley, meanwhile, faced a top-10 opponent for the first time in his UFC career in his last fight at UFC 276 against Pedro Munhoz. However, that fight ended in a no-contest after 'Sugar' landed an accidental eye poke.

The fight against Yan will be the biggest test of O'Malley's career. With a win, a shot at the title next is not out of the realms of possibility.

