“They’re both challenging in different ways” – Phetjeeja compares Janet Todd with Anissa Meksen

Newly-crowned ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom gave the perfect answer to a tough question following her hard-earned victory on Friday.

For the second straight time, Phetjeeja faced another fighter with a tremendous striking pedigree in former double world champion ‘JT’ Janet Todd, following her clash with multiple-time world champion Anissa Meksen, whom she also defeated by decision last year.

So when Phetjeeja was asked who she thought was her toughest competition, she said at the OFN 20 post-event interviews:

“Both of them are very strong and were both challenging. I can’t compare both of them and decide which one was the most challenging, but I would think that they’re both challenging in different ways. I’m very happy to be able to get past both challenges.”

The 22-year-old superstar made her mark in the history books by unifying the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title against defending world champion ‘JT’ Janet Todd, on the all-female fight card at ONE Fight Night 20.

Just like she anticipated, Phetjeeja faced the best version of Janet Todd, who fought for the last time after announcing her retirement. Both women put on a violent back-and-forth performance, which earned them the Fight of the Night award after five big rounds.

But even after all of Todd’s attempts to push back the challenger, Phetjeeja was just an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. It became clear that a new era of kickboxing had begun with Phetjeeja as its leader.

Janet Todd praises Phetjeeja, calling her a “very talented and skilled fighter”

Former double-world champion Janet Todd left the ring feeling a sense of pride at having given her best against Phetjeeja at OFN20.

The American superstar realized all her dreams in ONE Championship, which included defeating some of the most dangerous female fighters in Muay Thai and kickboxing as well as winning both titles since she’s been with the company.

But to finish her 15-year-long career against a new caliber of fighter like Phetjeeja, just made her last fight an even more notable triumph.

At the in-ring interviews, the 38-year-old veteran said:

“Phetjeeja is a very talented and skilled fighter and, God, I feel so grateful for this to be my last fight, to be challenged like this.”