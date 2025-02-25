"They’re driving the fans out" - Outrage ensues as UFC London ticket prices allegedly equal Manchester City season pass or two Taylor Swift entries

As UFC London approaches, fans are expressing outrage over ticket prices. The event, scheduled for Mar. 22 at The O2 Arena, has re-ignited discourse about affordability and accessibility for the average fan.

The main event features former welterweight champion Leon Edwards looking to return to title contention against No.5-ranked Sean Brady. The co-headliner pits former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz against rising 205-pounder Carlos Ulberg.

However, the excitement surrounding the UFC's first event in the U.K. in 2025 has been overshadowed by controversy over ticket prices. Fans have expressed outrage, noting that the cost of attending UFC London rivals that of a Manchester City season pass or multiple tickets to a Taylor Swift concert.

A recent post by ACD MMA on X highlighted this issue, leading to widespread discussion among MMA fans.

Expressing concern that such high prices may alienate the core audience, one fan remarked:

“They’re driving the fans out….”

Others commented:

"I paid $795 CAD for a pair in section 313,"

"Kendrick Lamar tickets are 430 dollars a piece for the nosebleeds! UFC in Montreal will be double that"

"The growth in the UFC's popularity is crazy to see"

The cost of tickets became a focal point of discussion among MMA fans [ Screenshot courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]

Michael Bisping previews UFC London main event: "Nightmare situation for Leon Edwards"

Michael Bisping recently weighed in on Leon Edwards' next fight. The UFC commentator believes the change of opponent from Jack Della Maddalena to Sean Brady is a "nightmare situation" for the former welterweight champion.

Upcoming title challenger Della Maddalena has a boxing-heavy style, while Brady is a highly skilled grappler, clearly a more challenging stylistic matchup for Edwards. 'Rocky' was outwrestled in his last outing and has given up takedowns in all of his recent bouts. Previewing the UFC London headliner, Bisping said:

“This is kind of a nightmare situation for Leon Edwards. I'm not saying Leon can't beat him, but stylistically, and on short notice, this is a very different fight and potentially a harder fight than Jack Della Maddalena's style.”

