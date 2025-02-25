  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "They’re driving the fans out" - Outrage ensues as UFC London ticket prices allegedly equal Manchester City season pass or two Taylor Swift entries

"They’re driving the fans out" - Outrage ensues as UFC London ticket prices allegedly equal Manchester City season pass or two Taylor Swift entries

By Krittika Chakrabarti
Modified Feb 25, 2025 06:42 GMT
Fans are shocked by UFC London ticket prices. [Image courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fans are shocked by UFC London ticket prices. [Image courtesy: @ufc on X]

As UFC London approaches, fans are expressing outrage over ticket prices. The event, scheduled for Mar. 22 at The O2 Arena, has re-ignited discourse about affordability and accessibility for the average fan.

Ad

The main event features former welterweight champion Leon Edwards looking to return to title contention against No.5-ranked Sean Brady. The co-headliner pits former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz against rising 205-pounder Carlos Ulberg.

However, the excitement surrounding the UFC's first event in the U.K. in 2025 has been overshadowed by controversy over ticket prices. Fans have expressed outrage, noting that the cost of attending UFC London rivals that of a Manchester City season pass or multiple tickets to a Taylor Swift concert.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A recent post by ACD MMA on X highlighted this issue, leading to widespread discussion among MMA fans.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Expressing concern that such high prices may alienate the core audience, one fan remarked:

“They’re driving the fans out….”
Ad

Others commented:

"I paid $795 CAD for a pair in section 313,"
"Kendrick Lamar tickets are 430 dollars a piece for the nosebleeds! UFC in Montreal will be double that"
"The growth in the UFC's popularity is crazy to see"

Check out more fan comments below:

The cost of tickets became a focal point of discussion among MMA fans [ Screenshot courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]
The cost of tickets became a focal point of discussion among MMA fans [ Screenshot courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]

Michael Bisping previews UFC London main event: "Nightmare situation for Leon Edwards"

Michael Bisping recently weighed in on Leon Edwards' next fight. The UFC commentator believes the change of opponent from Jack Della Maddalena to Sean Brady is a "nightmare situation" for the former welterweight champion.

Ad

Upcoming title challenger Della Maddalena has a boxing-heavy style, while Brady is a highly skilled grappler, clearly a more challenging stylistic matchup for Edwards. 'Rocky' was outwrestled in his last outing and has given up takedowns in all of his recent bouts. Previewing the UFC London headliner, Bisping said:

“This is kind of a nightmare situation for Leon Edwards. I'm not saying Leon can't beat him, but stylistically, and on short notice, this is a very different fight and potentially a harder fight than Jack Della Maddalena's style.”
Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (1:50):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी