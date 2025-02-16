Belal Muhammad insists Leon Edwards "mentally broke" in their fight: "Bro, that’s way too easy"

Belal Muhammad reflected on his dominant victory over Leon Edwards at UFC 304. Muhammad claimed that he mentally broke ‘Rocky’ to the point where the UK native didn’t even want to be there in the final round.

‘Remember the Name’ dethroned Edwards to become the welterweight champion at UFC 304. Fighting in front of Edwards' home crowd, Muhammad delivered a spectacular performance, completely dominating the fight and securing a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

In his recent appearance on the Barstool Chicago podcast, Muhammad was asked about the former welterweight champion's performance during their title fight. The 36-year-old reflected on the bout and claimed that Edwards began to break mentally from the second round and didn’t want to be in the octagon during the later rounds. Muhammad stated:

"100%. Once they got to the second round and he felt me grab him, he was just... I was like, 'Bro, this is way too easy. You're not on my level of strength.' Then, once it got to the fourth and fifth round, I was like, 'Nah, he just gave up. He didn't want to be there.'"

Check out Belal Muhammad’s comments below:

However, Edwards has a great chance to get back into the title picture as he is set to face top welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena in the UFC Fight Night headliner next month in London, United Kingdom.

Jack Della Maddalena critiques Leon Edwards' approach in Belal Muhammad fight at UFC 304

Many fighters have criticized Leon Edwards' performance against Belal Muhammad in their rematch, including his next opponent, Jack Della Maddalena.

Following the loss, Edwards blamed the fight’s timing, stating that it favored American time zones despite taking place in the UK. As per him, it was a major factor which affected his performance.

In his appearance on TheMacLifePlus, Maddalena dismissed the timing excuse, arguing that Edwards has always fought with a similar approach and that Muhammad simply executed a great game plan. He stated:

“In my opinion, I feel like Leon has always fought like that, so just to blame the timing, I don’t think, is fair on Belal’s part. I think Leon has shown that he’s happy sort of not do too much, use his precise striking just to sit back, and I think Belal pulled off the perfect game plan just to push the pace, grab a hold of him, make it a bit more ugly.”

Check out Jack Della Maddalena’s comments below (1:29):

