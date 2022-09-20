They're driving Toyotas after fighting tougher guys and I'm in a mansion with a Lambo - Sean O'Malley can see why fighters are "jealous" of him

Sean O'Malley is undoubtedly one of the biggest draws on the UFC roster today. Keeping in mind the success he has achieved financially, 'Sugar' understands why some fellow fighters are jealous of him.

While he is yet to prove himself against elite competition, O'Malley is financially more successful than a majority of elite fighters. While he understands his compatriots' envy, 'Sugar' also considers it a sign of 'mental weakness'. The 27-year-old recently said on Anatomy of a Fighter:

"Some fighters being jealous, I do see that. That's just a natural human tendency, it's also a mental weakness when you are jealous of someone else's success. That's just a mental weakness really. But I see it. I mean, these guys fighting tougher guys than me and they're driving f***ing Toyota, Priuses, you know, driving to their little house. And I'm sitting in a mansion with a Lambo, two Teslas out in the garage, you know, couple of acres, just chilling. So I can see why they are jealous."

Watch O'Malley on Anatomy of a Fighter below:

Sean O'Malley also further noted that his financial success is a result of his endeavors outside the octagon. According to 'Sugar', a lot of unseen work is put into his social media and other business ventures.

Aljamain Sterling is not ruling out Sean O'Malley for next title defense

Sean O'Malley will face a steep rise in competition when he meets Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22. The card will be co-headlined by a bantamweight title clash between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw.

While O'Malley is a +330 underdog in the sportsbooks, Sterling is not ruling out the 27-year-old as his next potential opponent. While he is unwilling to look past Dillashaw, 'Funk Master' anticipates a matchup against either O'Malley or Marlon 'Chito' Vera in his next potential title defense. The UFC bantamweight champion said on ESPN MMA's UFC Live show:

"But I think for me, it comes down to the best matchup, the best performances, and I think right now 'Chito's definitely the front-runner. After I get past T.J., because I don't want to look past him, I get the job done. I think whoever has the best performance, it might be a 'Sugar' show, it might be a 'Chito' show. I'm not sure which one yet."

Watch the UFC Live show featuring Sterling below:

