"They're fighting fanatics" - Nico Carrillo on why fighting in Thailand is a dream for any fighter

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo shared his thoughts on what makes fighting in Thailand an unforgettable experience for any fighter.

During an interview with the Leather'd Podcast, 'The King of the North' said:

"Oh mate, it's amazing. It's amazing. Like, the thing is, when you're coming up in Scotland fighting in the local scenes, only your pals are there to support you, right? And once for example, when I fought somebody, somewhere, whatever it was or is, it was empty. Whereas when you're over there, they're fighting fanatics. They aren't going like, they are going to watch certain people, but they're going to watch every single fight."

Carrillo has first-hand experience backing up his words. All four of his fights under the ONE banner took place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite being an unknown name to Thai fans during his promotional debut in April 2023, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy product made himself an unforgettable, cannot-miss fighter from then on with a sensational last-minute TKO of Furkan Karabag.

Nico Carrillo to fight for bantamweight Muay Thai crown at ONE 170

Nico Carrillo will look to win the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship from Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 170 on Jan. 24, 2025, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Scotsman earned his spot against 'The Kicking Machine' by posting back-to-back finishes of former 145-pound Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama and the hard-hitting Saemapetch Fairtex in December 2023 and this past July, respectively.

Superlek, who also holds the flyweight kickboxing crown, won 26 pounds of bantamweight Muay Thai gold by knocking out then-reigning Jonathan Haggerty in 49 seconds at ONE 168: Denver this past September.

Despite the defeat, Haggerty still holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

