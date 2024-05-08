WATCH: Scottish powerhouse Nico Carrillo unleashes pure violence on Furkan Karabag at ONE Friday Fights debut

ONE Championship fans are seeing the future stars of combat sports on the come up, and Scottish Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo is among the new generation's standard-bearers.

The 'King of the North' made his way to the world's largest martial arts promotion on April 21, 2023, at ONE Friday Fights 13 against Furkan Karabag.

The Turkish star was entering the bout two months removed from his TKO victory over Revo Sor Sommai and was planning to do the same to the debuting Carrillo.

For Carrillo's part, he was eager to prove that he belonged to the world stage of combat sports, and he fought like it early in the contest, landing at will from all directions.

In the clip posted above, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy and Sor Dechapan product's efforts bore fruit as he battered a near-defenseless Karabag against the ropes, forcing referee Olivier Coste to call a stop to the contest in the third round.

Carrillo would soon add Muangthai PK Saenchai to his list of victims with a TKO win against him. He most recently netted the biggest victory of his young career with a clean knockout of the legendary Nong-O Hama last December.

Nico Carrillo faces another renowned veteran in his next ONE Championship bout

The 25-year-old is set to continue his run of dominance inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5 against Saemapetch Fairtex in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout.

Fans are quite familiar with the Fairtex Training Center product after posting four finishes out of his nine victories and will look to stop the freight train that is Carrillo inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.