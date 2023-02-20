WATCH: Epic ONE Friday Fights 5 highlights from last week

ONE Championship’s series of events hosted at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, have all delivered incredible highlights, and ONE Friday Fights 5 was no different.

Headlined by the catchweight Muay Thai contest between Superball Tded99 and Kongklai Annymuaythai, it’s no surprise that February 17 was another incredible night of action.

ONE Championship has posted the card’s biggest highlights on its YouTube channel so that fans can relive all the action from ONE Friday Fights 5 once again.

Check out the video below:

Kicking things off in the video is the night’s final contest, the previously mentioned main event that took the roof off of Lumpinee and sent everyone home happy.

The second round produced one of the best of the year so far, with both men scoring huge knockdowns over one another before standing and trading in a back and forth fight that no one could turn away from.

Another incredible all-action contest came in the final MMA bout of the evening between Fritz 'Kid Tornado' Biagtan and Nurmukhammad 'Uzbek Gladiator' Adamkhonov.

Adamkhonov’s toughness kept him in the fight against Biagtan’s blistering speed. Eventually, however, the Filipino warrior found the knockout shot he was looking for and sent his rival face down to the floor.

On top of that, there were several incredible finishing sequences from the nine Muay Thai bouts at ONE Friday Fights 5. The pick of the lot has to be Furkan Karabag’s finish against Revo Sor Sommai.

After Sommai landed a great counter left hook and chased after his opponent, Karabag responded with a devastating leg kick that sent his opponent to the canvas, unable to continue.

ONE Friday Fights 5 full results

It’s no surprise that ONE Friday Fights 5 lived up to the expectations of the other events in the series given the track record of the previous installments.

With three mixed martial arts contests fitted in alongside the main attraction of nine Muay Thai matchups, February 17 produced another legendary night in the history of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Check out the full results from ONE Friday Fights 5 below:

Superball Tded99 defeats Kongklai Annymuaythai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight of 62.5kg)

Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn defeats Songchana Tor Brucelee via split decision (Muay Thai - catchweight of 58.9kg)

Namphongnoi Sor Sommai defeats Ploypanlan PK Saenchai via knockout at 0:57 of round one (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Teeyai PK Saenchai defeats Jelte Blommaert via TKO at 3:00 of round one (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Iony 'Iron Fist' Lawrence defeats Ploymuangjan Smile Muaythai via TKO at 1:58 of round one (Muay Thai - catchweight of 59.8kg)

Khunsuk Sor Dechapan defeats Yodbuangarm Luckybuntherng via knockout at 0:52 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight of 50.8kg)

Furkan Karabag defeats Revo Sor Sommai via TKO at 0:37 of round three (Muay Thai - catchweight of 69.8kg)

Fritz 'Kid Tornado' Biagtan defeats Nurmukhammad 'Uzbek Gladiator' Adamkhonov via knockout at 4:36 of round three (MMA - flyweight)

Aleksandra Savicheva defeats Zeba 'Fighting Queen' Bano via TKO at 3:39 of round one (MMA - strawweight)

Dedduanglek Tded99 defeats Temirlan Bekmurzaev via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight of 62.5kg)

Hannah Brady defeats Claire 'Chun-Li' Rankine via knockout at 2:07 of round one (Muay Thai - catchweight of 58.9kg)

Chihiro Sawada defeats Sanaz 'Eagle' Fayazmanesh via submission (Americana) at 0:53 of round two (MMA - atomweight)

