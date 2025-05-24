Speculation is growing that the UFC is targeting a featherweight title bout between reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and No.4-ranked contender Yair Rodríguez later this year. However, the rumored matchup has sparked backlash among fight fans, many of whom feel that rising contender Movsar Evloev has earned the next shot at gold.
Volkanovski reclaimed the featherweight title with a unanimous decision win over Lopes at UFC 314. With Ilia Topuria moving up to lightweight, Rodríguez has emerged as a legitimate contender at 145 pounds. 'El Pantera' also fought on the same card, comfortably earning a unanimous decision victory over Patricio Pitbull.
The Aussie first faced Rodríguez in the main event of UFC 290 in 2023, where Volkanovski earned a third-round stoppage victory over his Mexican foe.
Check out the post below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The post drew mixed reactions from fans, with one fan commenting:
"They're getting lazy with the rematches."
Another fan commented:
"Horrible matchmaking"
Others commented:
"This is why I'm ready to move on from Volk."
"Fans deserve Volk vs. Movsar."
"And the UFC wonders why their product is going downhill."
"Nobody wanted this. Even Volk asked for Evloev."
Check out more fan reactions below:
Movsar Evloev shows gratitude to Alexander Volkanovski
Movsar Evloev shared a post on X, thanking Alexander Volkanovski for pushing to fight him for the first title defense of his second reign at featherweight. Evloev currently boasts a flawless MMA record of 19-0 and is coming on the back of a unanimous decision victory against former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.
Evloev remains hopeful of facing 'The Great' in December, provided that both of them secure victories against their next opponent. He wrote:
"@alexvolkanovski, thank you champ for trying to fight me. I will fight in July and you fight in September. Hopefully, we both win and we can meet in December."
Check out Evloev's comments about Alexander Volkanovski below: