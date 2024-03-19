"They're giving us better opportunities" - BJJ world champion Izaak Michell on submission grappling in ONE Championship

Izaak Michell is set to make his ONE Championship debut at the upcoming ONE Fight Night 21 bill on April 5.

The Australian submission grappling specialist is jumping right in at the deep end but that's only reflective of his position and renown in the world of submission grappling today.

Facing Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship, Michell is excited to become a part of the ONE Championship family where world-class grappling has now become a fixture of the promotion.

In a recent interview with ONE, he spoke about the platform that he and some of the other competitors now have the chance to compete on:

"I believe that ONE Championship is the biggest [organization] because they're bringing in the best guys and they're definitely giving us better opportunities to look after ourselves. I think it's definitely up there and highly regarded, truly as big as anything else in the grappling world."

Izaak Michell can pull off a huge win on his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 21

When you talk about the opportunities that ONE Championship has provided submission grappling competitors with, look no further than the upcoming debut of Izaak Michell.

His debut with the promotion comes against one of the leading names in the sport and in the promotion who has helped carve out this new stage for athletes like Michell.

Tye Ruotolo is one of four submission grappling world champions on the roster and on this occasion at Lumpinee Stadium, he will share the card with his brother Kade.

Dethroning the champion will be no easy task for Michell but it's an opportunity you can't turn down.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.