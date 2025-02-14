“They’re gonna be good” - Aung La N Sang says his son and nephew have already started training

ONE Championship legend Aung La N Sang is shaping the next generation.

The former two-division MMA world champion has spoken at length about his son and nephew having already started their martial arts journey, and he has big expectations.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Aung La N Sang said:

"My son, my nephew, when they start fighting, they're gonna be good. They're gonna have a well-rounded skillset, they're gonna be athletic, they're gonna be strong. They're gonna be like black belt jiu-jitsu, D1 wrestler, and the kickboxing is gonna be good, boxing is gonna be good. So it's kinds cool that I get to be in it and I get to see the evolution of the sport."

He envisions them developing into complete, well-rounded fighters, boasting black belt-level jiu-jitsu, Division 1 wrestling, and elite striking across boxing and kickboxing.

And the best part is that the former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion will get to witness the sport evolve firsthand.

Watch the full interview below:

"I like to work with people" - Aung La N Sang wouldn't mind coaching once he decides to hang up his gloves for good

When it comes to shaping the next generation, Aung La N Sang doesn't just mean the future of his family.

He's already shaping young fighters in the gym. The Myanmar icon revealed that he's been unofficially coaching for a while, helping younger teammates sharpen their skills:

"I'm already partially coaching. There's a lot of guys that I corner when they fight and I train them on a regular basis. I work on them on pads and stuff like that. But I do it because I love it. And I like to work with people."

While he still has fight left in him, Aung La N Sang's passion for coaching suggests he may transition into a full-time mentoring role when he eventually hangs up his gloves.

'The Burmese Python' is back in action at ONE 171: Qatar, where he runs it back against undefeated Turkish superstar Shamil Erdogan.

Their middleweight MMA fixture and the rest of the card will be available live and for free at watch.onefc.com on Thursday, Feb. 20.

