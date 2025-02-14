“I like to work with people” - Aung La N Sang wouldn’t mind coaching once he decides to hang up his gloves for good

Aung La N Sang carries around a wealth of wisdom and experience he acquired throughout his storied mixed martial arts career. The 39-year-old veteran claims transitioning to coaching would likely be his next career move once he decides to walk off into the sunset.

The former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion has embraced a mentorship role at Kill Cliff FC, where he's taken some of his up-and-coming teammates under his wing.

Aung La N Sang shared in an interview on Combat Sports Today's YouTube channel:

"I’m already partially coaching. There’s a lot of guys that I corner when they fight and I train them on a regular basis. I work on them on pads and stuff like that. But I do it because I love it. And I like to work with people."

While coach Aung La certainly has a nice ring to it, don't expect the former double champ to make it a full-time gig just yet. 'The Burmese Python' continues to defy Father Time and is still eager to show he has a lot left in the tank.

Aung La N Sang will look to avenge an earlier defeat at the hands of Shamil Erdogan when they run it back at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Watch the interview in its entirety, here:

Aung La N Sang admits high-pressure wrestler Shamil Erdogan is a "stylistic nightmare" for him

Aung La N Sang saw his three-fight winning streak snapped by Shamil Erdogan at ONE 168: Denver last year.

For most of his decorated career, 'The Burmese Python' has thrived in grueling stand-up brawls, but has somewhat struggled against elite grapplers on the ground.

That said, Aung La conceded that Erdogan's punishing wrestling style is problematic for him, but he'll still find a way to win at ONE 171.

The former two-division MMA champ said in the same interview:

"It’s a stylistic nightmare for me, but it teaches me something. And I get to go out there and fight against him, mano-a-mano, hand-to-hand combat."

Visit watch.onefc.com for more details about ONE 171: Qatar.

