"They're both incredible superstars" - Johan Ghazali certain Takeru-Rodtang war will deliver as promised in Saitama

Nothing in life is certain, but Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa's war at ONE 172 will definitely live up to its hype. That's what Muay Thai whizzkid Johan Ghazali thinks.

The Malaysian-American youngster is growing impatient to watch two of the biggest stars in the promotion lock horns at ONE 172, which emanates live from the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

Takeru and Rodtang's popularity among combat sports enthusiasts is second to none. Moreover, their style, persona, and martial arts abilities are something that Johan hopes to generate as he seeks to reach star status in the promotion down the road.

While he hopes to take a page off their rise to stardom, Johan Ghazali knows they're more than in it just for the fame.

Fighting comes first to both striking world champions, and he's confident Takeru and Rodtang will deliver as promised on fight night – a war for the ages.

Weighing in on this massive five-round flyweight kickboxing affair, the Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muay Thai Gym fighter told Sportskeeda MMA:

"It's Takeru versus Rodtang. They're both incredible superstars. Takeru is one of, if not, the biggest kickboxing stars there is today. Rodtang, obviously, is just as big in Muay Thai. I'm thrilled to watch this match, just like everyone else who follows them closely."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via PPV on Sunday, March 23. The card emanates live from the Saitama Super Arena.

Johan Ghazali confident he can scale to similar heights as Rodtang: "I wouldn't say it's impossible"

In a separate exchange with the promotion, Johan Ghazali, dubbed by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong as "The Next Rodtang," remains confident that he has what it takes to be just as big as his idol in the future.

However, he did admit that attaining that dream won't be easy. Johan shared:

"It will be hard to achieve that sort of level, but I wouldn't say it's impossible. It's hard work, dedication, and, you know, maybe a little more experience fighting against top fighters."

