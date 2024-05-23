"He could be the next Rodtang" - Chatri Sityodtong says Johan Ghazali has the X-factor to be ONE's next great superstar

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has a keen eye for talent. With that, he definitely sees something special with Johan Ghazali.

At just 17 years old, the Malaysian-American stud has already racked off a perfect 5-0 record in the world's largest martial arts organization, with four of those coming by way of sickening knockouts.

In an interview with ONE, Sityodtong said that while Ghazali's prodigious talent in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' is evident, it's his undeniable 'It' factor that got him invited to the big show:

"The very first time I saw Jojo fight, I messaged our matchmaker for ONE Friday Fights. I told him, 'Sign this guy.' World championship talent is very important but there also has to be an X-factor, and Jojo has it."

Moreover, Sityodtong gave Ghazali perhaps the greatest compliment yet, comparing him to one of the promotion's biggest stars, reigning flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The ONE head honcho added:

"He potentially could be the next Rodtang, if he stays humble and hungry."

Meanwhile, Johan Ghazali has already expressed his admiration for his "idol" Rodtang.

These hard-hitting flyweights are set to fight on the same card, this coming June 7 at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video inside Bangkok's Impact Arena.

Johan Ghazali can further grow his legend at ONE 167

Before Rodtang tussles with Denis Puric in a three-round kickboxing showdown, the phenomenal Johan Ghazali will first lock horns with an equally dynamic foe.

The Rentap Muay Thai gym product will look to keep his pristine ONE slate intact against the electric Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

In an earlier interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Jojo' guaranteed another highlight reel-worthy finish over his Vietnamese adversary:

"You already know what I'm gonna bring, knockout power. And I will be looking for another one against Nguyen. Win or lose, you know, I'm just gonna stick to my style to get the job done."