"They're losing the next day" - Jake Paul reveals how NBA players in Los Angeles become prey to the party lifestyle

Per Jake Paul, the City of Angels giveth, and it taketh. Paul believes life in Los Angeles is so fast that many successful athletes get enticed by the glitz and glamour and fall hard into the party lifestyle.

UFC superstar Bo Nickal recently traveled down to Paul's boxing gym in Puerto Rico to get some insights into how to build his brand in and out of the octagon. During the visit, the YouTube superstar told the fighter his rationale behind building his gym.

Per 'The Problem Child, ' life in LA offers many distractions, and his gym helps him to get away from all that and focus on his goal of being a world champion boxer. Furthermore, Paul insinuated that he has seen the party life catching up to many athletes, including NBA players:

"I did live a crazy f****g life in LA, it's n**s, man. You get caught up in all these crazy parties, and this lifestyle is very fast. So many events, there are a lot of distractions... So I needed to remove me from all of that... A lot of the influencers and stuff that moved to Los Angeles, its good for them at first, but then it ends up being like detrimental... Even athletes, bro, I would be out there, and you see these NBA players popping into the clubs like, and then they're losing the next day and s**t."

Jake Paul promises knockout over Nate Diaz

YouTuber turned celebrity boxer Jake Paul is scheduled to take on former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in the ring on August 5th in Dallas, Texas. Paul is 6-1 as a professional, while Diaz has never boxed professionally.

Speaking to TMZSports about the upcoming match-up, 'The Problem Child' stated that he has improved a lot since his loss against Tommy Fury and is coming back with a "vengeance":

"[I'm] Coming back with a vengeance... The lion lost, I retreated back into the jungle, I took notes of everything. I got better, I trained, and now this Lion is going to come out and maul this dude, and he's going to have to pay for all this hard work, all this sacrifice I've made in this camp. And I promise I'm going to be the first person to stop him, on August 5th... 100% he is going to sleep."

