"They're real slugfests" - Three-division king Anatoly Malykhin stacks praise on electric ONE Friday Fights

When it comes to explosive barnburners and high-octane firefights, MMA's first three-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin believes no spectacle can hold a candle to ONE Friday Fights, ONE Championship's weekly offering inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Golden Team representative has sat ringside, cornered up-and-comping phenoms, and even unified the heavyweight gold against Arjan Bhullar in the feature fight of the 22nd edition of the spectacle in June last year.

During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, the 36-year-old had this to say on ONE's Friday night spectacles from the Mecca of Muay Thai:

"I watch the ONE Friday Fights cards, anyone who really likes fighting, take a look at those fights. They're real slugfest. No tune-ups. Everybody goes in there as if it's the fight of their life."

Anatoly Malykhin continued:

"They drop each other three times in a single fight. Especially when it's Thai fighters, and all the other guys, like British guys, all of them, fight to the end."

ONE Friday Fights, indeed, has been a gift that keeps giving.

Veterans like Seksan or Kwanmuang and ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai have displayed some of the finest performances of their careers inside the Thai capital.

In addition, reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Alexis Nicolas put on a striking clinic in his promotional bow at ONE Friday Fights 47 to book a shot at then-divisional king Regian Eersel.

Meanwhile, young stars ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and Johan Ghazali are perfect examples of up-and-coming talent who have thoroughly flourished on the card.

Anatoly Malykhin says his body shots were the difference vs. Reinier De Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar

Anatoly Malykhin is currently waiting for his next prey after creating history against former two-division king Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

That evening, 'Sladkiy' aced his redo against the Dutch athlete to attain the middleweight MMA world title, to add to his light heavyweight and heavyweight gold.

Looking back at the clash, the undefeated star said his intense body shots paved the way for him to achieve that monumental milestone.

He told MMA Junkie previously:

"I was hitting him in the body, and [just like every] fight, the opponent gets really tired when you keep attacking his body. So it's very important. That's what broke him."

