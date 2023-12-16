"They're stepping up into my world" - Raymond Daniels calls out former UFC champions following KC 43 win

Raymond Daniels has big plans for 2024, as he called out two former UFC champions following his win on Friday night at KC 43.

'The Real Deal' extended his winning streak inside the Karate Combat pit with a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Bruno Souza. The fight came together rather quickly as the 43-year-old's original opponent was forced to withdraw from the event, resulting in Souza agreeing to step in on a day's notice.

The former kickboxing world champion put his flashy offense on display throughout the bout to secure the win. During his post-fight interview, Daniels was asked whether he had any names in mind that he'd like to call out for his next bout inside the Karate Combat pit.

He didn't hold back, as he put former UFC lightweight champions Anthony Pettis and Benson Henderson, who fought later in the main event, on notice, should they continue competing in the promotion. Daniels said:

"I just wanna let them know they're stepping up into my world, and I'm the big dog around these parts. So it don't matter winner-loser, I'll fight them both on the same night." [45:16 - 45:24]

It will be interesting to see whether Raymond Daniels gets his wish following KC 43 and gets a fight against either Anthony Pettis or Benson Henderson.

Check out the event below:

Anthony Pettis beats longtime rival Benson Henderson at KC 43

Anthony Pettis and Benson Henderson renewed their legendary rivalry in the main event of KC 43.

The former UFC lightweight champions put on a show as they competed against each other for the third time. 'Showtime', who won both encounters in MMA, completed his clean sweep across competitions, earning a unanimous decision win after the bout needed a sudden death seventh round.

Pettis has been open about his intentions to compete in more boxing bouts in 2024, so it will be interesting to see if he plans on returning for another bout in Karate Combat.

